All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1331 Rose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Long Beach, CA
1331 Rose Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM
1331 Rose Avenue
1331 Rose Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1331 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
JUST LISTED FOR RENT IN LONG BEACH. PROPERTY IS IN A LOVELY 4 PLEX & FEATURES 2BD/2BA, APPROX 1,150 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. THESE PROPERTIES RENT QUICKLY...HURRY BEFORE IT'S GONE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 Rose Avenue have any available units?
1331 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1331 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Rose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1331 Rose Avenue offer parking?
No, 1331 Rose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Rose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 1331 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1331 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Rose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Rose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 Rose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
