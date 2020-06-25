1331 N. Studebaker Rd.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Enclosed tile Patio! - Available Now! Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath home with 1 Car Garage and driveway parking. Minutes away from, CSULB, El Dorado Park and freeway access. Wood floors throughout home. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large living room includes ac unit! Wood blinds in every room, with large closet space in all 3 bedrooms. Backyard view from dining room! Large backyard with a custom enclosed patio for year round use with patio furniture included.
Monthly Rent: $2,695
Security Deposit: $2,695 (OAC)
1 Year Lease
No Section 8
No Evictions
No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises
No Pets
Maximum of 6 Residents
It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4796401)