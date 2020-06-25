1331 N. Studebaker Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Enclosed tile Patio! - Available Now! Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath home with 1 Car Garage and driveway parking. Minutes away from, CSULB, El Dorado Park and freeway access. Wood floors throughout home. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large living room includes ac unit! Wood blinds in every room, with large closet space in all 3 bedrooms. Backyard view from dining room! Large backyard with a custom enclosed patio for year round use with patio furniture included.



Monthly Rent: $2,695

Security Deposit: $2,695 (OAC)

1 Year Lease



No Section 8

No Evictions

No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises

No Pets

Maximum of 6 Residents



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



