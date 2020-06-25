All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

1331 N. Studebaker Rd.

1331 N Studebaker Rd
Location

1331 N Studebaker Rd, Long Beach, CA 90815
Atherton South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Enclosed tile Patio! - Available Now! Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath home with 1 Car Garage and driveway parking. Minutes away from, CSULB, El Dorado Park and freeway access. Wood floors throughout home. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large living room includes ac unit! Wood blinds in every room, with large closet space in all 3 bedrooms. Backyard view from dining room! Large backyard with a custom enclosed patio for year round use with patio furniture included.

Monthly Rent: $2,695
Security Deposit: $2,695 (OAC)
1 Year Lease

No Section 8
No Evictions
No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises
No Pets
Maximum of 6 Residents

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4796401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. have any available units?
1331 N. Studebaker Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. have?
Some of 1331 N. Studebaker Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1331 N. Studebaker Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. offers parking.
Does 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. have a pool?
No, 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 N. Studebaker Rd. has units with dishwashers.
