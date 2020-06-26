Rent Calculator
1328 E 2nd
1328 E 2nd
1328 East 2nd Street
Location
1328 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious and affordable. 2 Blocks from the Beach
Walk to the beach and Bixby Park. Heart of beautiful downtown Long Beach. Nice and spacious 1 bedroom. Ocean breeze!! Hurry and come see it today!!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 E 2nd have any available units?
1328 E 2nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1328 E 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
1328 E 2nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 E 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 1328 E 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1328 E 2nd offer parking?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not offer parking.
Does 1328 E 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 E 2nd have a pool?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 1328 E 2nd have accessible units?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 E 2nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 E 2nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not have units with air conditioning.
