1328 E 2nd
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1328 E 2nd

1328 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1328 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious and affordable. 2 Blocks from the Beach
Walk to the beach and Bixby Park. Heart of beautiful downtown Long Beach. Nice and spacious 1 bedroom. Ocean breeze!! Hurry and come see it today!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 E 2nd have any available units?
1328 E 2nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1328 E 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
1328 E 2nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 E 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 1328 E 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1328 E 2nd offer parking?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not offer parking.
Does 1328 E 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 E 2nd have a pool?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 1328 E 2nd have accessible units?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 E 2nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 E 2nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 E 2nd does not have units with air conditioning.
