Amenities
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
Rent - $1,995
10 month lease
Deposit - $500
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwashe
. and refrigerator.
Washer and dryer in unit
Parking available $100 a month extra
**Please be advised this is an lower unit.
To expedite the process, provide the following:
1) completed application,
2) proof of income
3) copy of driver's license and social security card.
Cats and dogs under 25 lbs (photo required) with $250 pet deposit.
Property Address: 1315 Park Avenue, #D East Long Beach, CA 90804
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 or email michelle @ entouragepm. com
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.