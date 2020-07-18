All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1315 Park Avenue - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1315 Park Avenue - D
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

1315 Park Avenue - D

1315 Park Avenue · (562) 326-9973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1315 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
Rent - $1,995

10 month lease

Deposit - $500

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwashe
. and refrigerator.

Washer and dryer in unit

Parking available $100 a month extra

**Please be advised this is an lower unit.

To expedite the process, provide the following:
1) completed application,
2) proof of income
3) copy of driver's license and social security card.

Cats and dogs under 25 lbs (photo required) with $250 pet deposit.

Property Address: 1315 Park Avenue, #D East Long Beach, CA 90804

For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 or email michelle @ entouragepm. com

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Park Avenue - D have any available units?
1315 Park Avenue - D has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Park Avenue - D have?
Some of 1315 Park Avenue - D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Park Avenue - D currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Park Avenue - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Park Avenue - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue - D is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Park Avenue - D offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue - D offers parking.
Does 1315 Park Avenue - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Park Avenue - D have a pool?
No, 1315 Park Avenue - D does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Park Avenue - D have accessible units?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue - D has accessible units.
Does 1315 Park Avenue - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue - D has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1315 Park Avenue - D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity