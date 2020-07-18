Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking media room

Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.

Rent - $1,995



10 month lease



Deposit - $500



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwashe

. and refrigerator.



Washer and dryer in unit



Parking available $100 a month extra



**Please be advised this is an lower unit.



To expedite the process, provide the following:

1) completed application,

2) proof of income

3) copy of driver's license and social security card.



Cats and dogs under 25 lbs (photo required) with $250 pet deposit.



Property Address: 1315 Park Avenue, #D East Long Beach, CA 90804



For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 or email michelle @ entouragepm. com



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.