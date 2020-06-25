1315 Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

To schedule an appointment, please text Tara at 562-287-4001 or email tara@propertyproslb.com

For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com



No expense has been spared on this gorgeous slanted ceilings small 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment! Everything is brand new -- stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, custom cabinets and Caesarstone countertops in the kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, tile flooring in both bathrooms, front-load washer/dryer in the unit, ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms, new windows, decorator paint... and SO much more! . One-car garage space is available for $100/month per month.



Located in the Bryant Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Wilson High School district. Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



Rent is $1,995 per month. Security deposit is $500. One year lease. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank statements). Cats and dogs under 25 lbs (photo required) with a $250 pet deposit.



**This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.**



To schedule an appointment, please text Tara at 562-287-4001 or email tara@propertyproslb.com

For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12131260



(RLNE4843029)