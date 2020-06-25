1315 Park Avenue

Amenities
To schedule an appointment, please text Tara at 562-287-4001 or email tara@propertyproslb.com
For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com
No expense has been spared on this gorgeous slanted ceilings small 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment! Everything is brand new -- stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, custom cabinets and Caesarstone countertops in the kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, tile flooring in both bathrooms, front-load washer/dryer in the unit, ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms, new windows, decorator paint... and SO much more! . One-car garage space is available for $100/month per month.
Located in the Bryant Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Wilson High School district. Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
Rent is $1,995 per month. Security deposit is $500. One year lease. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank statements). Cats and dogs under 25 lbs (photo required) with a $250 pet deposit.
**This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.**
