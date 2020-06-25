All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1315 Park Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1315 Park Avenue

1315 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
To schedule an appointment, please text Tara at 562-287-4001 or email tara@propertyproslb.com
For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com

No expense has been spared on this gorgeous slanted ceilings small 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment! Everything is brand new -- stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, custom cabinets and Caesarstone countertops in the kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, tile flooring in both bathrooms, front-load washer/dryer in the unit, ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms, new windows, decorator paint... and SO much more! . One-car garage space is available for $100/month per month.

Located in the Bryant Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Wilson High School district. Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Rent is $1,995 per month. Security deposit is $500. One year lease. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank statements). Cats and dogs under 25 lbs (photo required) with a $250 pet deposit.

**This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.**

To schedule an appointment, please text Tara at 562-287-4001 or email tara@propertyproslb.com
For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12131260

(RLNE4843029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Park Avenue have any available units?
1315 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1315 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1315 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1315 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Park Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1315 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
