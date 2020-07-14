All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

1309 Appleton

1309 East Appleton Street · (818) 935-6928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1309 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1309 Appleton.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
community garden
package receiving
This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, a variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues. Has easy access to the Pacific Coast Highway and California's State Route 710. The building includes common area amenities that include; garage parking, garden patio, barbecue grill area with tables and chairs. Gated and secure laundry room in the building. Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Appleton have any available units?
1309 Appleton has 2 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Appleton have?
Some of 1309 Appleton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Appleton currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Appleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Appleton pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Appleton is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Appleton offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Appleton offers parking.
Does 1309 Appleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Appleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Appleton have a pool?
No, 1309 Appleton does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Appleton have accessible units?
No, 1309 Appleton does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Appleton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Appleton has units with dishwashers.
