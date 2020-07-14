1309 Appleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage community garden package receiving

This beautiful 12-unit multifamily community is centrally located in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach, California. Incredibly close to the beach, malls, a variety of restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment venues. Has easy access to the Pacific Coast Highway and California's State Route 710. The building includes common area amenities that include; garage parking, garden patio, barbecue grill area with tables and chairs. Gated and secure laundry room in the building. Schedule a showing today.