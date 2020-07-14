125 Ximeno Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

125 Ximeno Apartments is located in the neighborhood of Belmont Shore, Long Beach, CA. Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops! Walk to the beach or stroll down to 2nd Street for a night in the town! Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Union Bank of California are all within walking distance from our property.

Our community has an intercom system that allows buzzing your friends in without leaving your unit! Sparkling pool, common area laundry room, two bike sheds and carports (for an additional fee) complete the package! Our units have been completely renovated and are pre-wired for internet and cable.



No Pets Allowed



