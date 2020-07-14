All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

125 Ximeno Ave

125 Ximeno Avenue · (657) 390-6347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1925 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Available 07/18/20 BEST OF BELMONT SHORE! POOL + PARKING! UPPER UNIT! - Property Id: 305409

Showings will begin on July 6st.

Lily Green 657-390-6347 Pan American Properties

125 Ximeno Apartments is located in the neighborhood of Belmont Shore, Long Beach, CA. Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops! Walk to the beach or stroll down to 2nd Street for a night in the town! Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Union Bank of California are all within walking distance from our property.
Our community has an intercom system that allows buzzing your friends in without leaving your unit! Sparkling pool, common area laundry room, two bike sheds and carports (for an additional fee) complete the package! Our units have been completely renovated and are pre-wired for internet and cable.

Call us today at 657-390-6347 to set up your appointment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305409
Property Id 305409

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5877035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Ximeno Ave have any available units?
125 Ximeno Ave has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Ximeno Ave have?
Some of 125 Ximeno Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Ximeno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 Ximeno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Ximeno Ave pet-friendly?
No, 125 Ximeno Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 125 Ximeno Ave offer parking?
Yes, 125 Ximeno Ave offers parking.
Does 125 Ximeno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Ximeno Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Ximeno Ave have a pool?
Yes, 125 Ximeno Ave has a pool.
Does 125 Ximeno Ave have accessible units?
No, 125 Ximeno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Ximeno Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Ximeno Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
