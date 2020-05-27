1237 E. 6th ST #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

Come home for the Holidays, enjoy a free month!! SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH - Beautifully updated condo in beautiful community with garden views! The kitchen and bathroom have been updated with Corian counter tops and mosaic backsplashes. The kitchen features pendant lights over bar top, under cabinet lights and energy efficient appliances , counter depth refrigerator, 5 burner gas range with cast iron cook top and matching built in microwave. The dining area is open to the kitchen area and there is additional seating at the bar top. Spacious living room with fireplace and lots of natural light. The large master bedroom features a walk in closet with dual closet systems. Dual sinks in the bathroom, brushed nickel fixtures, Stackable full size front loading washer & dryer are included. One assigned parking space in a gated parking plus storage cabinet. Smaller complex features association spa, patio area and community room. Well kept garden style grounds. FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED!



to view please contact Claudia Barron for an appointment 562-987-3241



TERMS:

NON SMOKING UNIT

Lease:12 month lease

Utilities: Owner pays Water and Sewage

Parking: 1 assigned parking space

Laundry: washer and dryer hook ups and machines included

Co-signer: NO

Pets: NO



