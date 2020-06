Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage pool range oven

Very nice and very large 1 bedroom apartment on Ocean blvd.

Great building with pool on Ocean blvd across the street from the beach!! Close to downtown, 2nd st, the beach, CSULB, shooping, freeway access, and more!! A must see!



Property has 5 garages. Ask regarding availability.