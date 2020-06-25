All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

1223 E 15 Street

1223 E 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

1223 E 15th St, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 E 15 Street have any available units?
1223 E 15 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1223 E 15 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1223 E 15 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 E 15 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1223 E 15 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1223 E 15 Street offer parking?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have a pool?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have accessible units?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
