All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1223 E 15 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1223 E 15 Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1223 E 15 Street
1223 E 15th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1223 E 15th St, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1223 E 15 Street have any available units?
1223 E 15 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1223 E 15 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1223 E 15 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 E 15 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1223 E 15 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1223 E 15 Street offer parking?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have a pool?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have accessible units?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 E 15 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 E 15 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
