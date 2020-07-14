1220-1230 Cedar Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

This newly renovated beauty is located in the heart of the Willmore City Historic District. We have spacious one & two bedroom apartments homes with open kitchens, generous living space, AC/heating as well as brand new appliances! (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove!) We are located off Cedar Ave & 12th Street, close distance to many shops, restaurants, mass transit, and downtown. Pets welcome with extra deposit and pet rent. Parking garages available as well as on-site laundry! These features and much more are waiting for you today!