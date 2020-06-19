All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1215 Temple Avenue - C

1215 Temple Avenue · (562) 326-9973
Location

1215 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
media room
Property Address: 1215 Temple Avenue #C, Long Beach, CA 90804

For Questions or Showing Times Please text Michelle at (562) 326-9973 or email: Michelle @ entouragepm.com

Newly remodeled unit with new appliances (fridge,stove and stack-able washer/dryer) with private patio.

Rent - $1,495

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, a short ride to the beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Temple Avenue - C have any available units?
1215 Temple Avenue - C has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Temple Avenue - C have?
Some of 1215 Temple Avenue - C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Temple Avenue - C currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Temple Avenue - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Temple Avenue - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Temple Avenue - C is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Temple Avenue - C offer parking?
No, 1215 Temple Avenue - C does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Temple Avenue - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Temple Avenue - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Temple Avenue - C have a pool?
No, 1215 Temple Avenue - C does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Temple Avenue - C have accessible units?
Yes, 1215 Temple Avenue - C has accessible units.
Does 1215 Temple Avenue - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Temple Avenue - C has units with dishwashers.
