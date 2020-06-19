Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry media room

Property Address: 1215 Temple Avenue #C, Long Beach, CA 90804



For Questions or Showing Times Please text Michelle at (562) 326-9973 or email: Michelle @ entouragepm.com



Newly remodeled unit with new appliances (fridge,stove and stack-able washer/dryer) with private patio.



Rent - $1,495



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Submit the following with completed rental application:



-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Centrally located... freeway-accessible, a short ride to the beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!