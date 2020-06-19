Amenities
Property Address: 1215 Temple Avenue #C, Long Beach, CA 90804
For Questions or Showing Times Please text Michelle at (562) 326-9973 or email: Michelle @ entouragepm.com
Newly remodeled unit with new appliances (fridge,stove and stack-able washer/dryer) with private patio.
Rent - $1,495
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, a short ride to the beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!