1205 Bennett Avenue - A

Amenities
Property Address: 1207 Bennett Ave Long Beach CA 90804
To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm.com
Please note this unit is a small studio size one bedroom.
You will fall in love with this stunning one-bedroom, one-bath located in a quiet 7 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout, a washer/dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Located on the 2nd floor.
Rent - $1,495
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Stove
Refrigerator with icemaker
Washer and dryer in the apartment
Street parking only
Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
