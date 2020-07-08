All apartments in Long Beach
1205 Bennett Avenue - A

1205 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
media room
ice maker
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Property Address: 1207 Bennett Ave Long Beach CA 90804

To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm.com

Please note this unit is a small studio size one bedroom.

You will fall in love with this stunning one-bedroom, one-bath located in a quiet 7 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout, a washer/dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Located on the 2nd floor.

Rent - $1,495

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Stove

Refrigerator with icemaker

Washer and dryer in the apartment

Street parking only

Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

