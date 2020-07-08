1205 Bennett Avenue - A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel media room ice maker accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible media room

Property Address: 1207 Bennett Ave Long Beach CA 90804



To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm.com



Please note this unit is a small studio size one bedroom.



You will fall in love with this stunning one-bedroom, one-bath located in a quiet 7 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout, a washer/dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Located on the 2nd floor.



Rent - $1,495



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Stove



Refrigerator with icemaker



Washer and dryer in the apartment



Street parking only



Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.