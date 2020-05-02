1200 Gaviota Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Come enjoy this spacious 2 BD 2 BA condo with private porch and fireplace in a well-kept community. This wonderful turnkey unit features laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, and stacked washer and dryer. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with double sinks. The unit comes with two tandem parking spots in the secure garage. Enjoy the community's gym and outdoor BBQ area. Fiber internet connection ready! There are 2 secured covered parking spaces in the secure garage. Also enjoy a private patio for fresh air! Located nearby Junipero Beach, Long Beach City College, and a convenient string of stores on nearby Pacific Coast Highway for dining, shopping, and more!