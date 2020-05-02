All apartments in Long Beach
Location

1200 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Come enjoy this spacious 2 BD 2 BA condo with private porch and fireplace in a well-kept community. This wonderful turnkey unit features laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, and stacked washer and dryer. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with double sinks. The unit comes with two tandem parking spots in the secure garage. Enjoy the community's gym and outdoor BBQ area. Fiber internet connection ready! There are 2 secured covered parking spaces in the secure garage. Also enjoy a private patio for fresh air! Located nearby Junipero Beach, Long Beach City College, and a convenient string of stores on nearby Pacific Coast Highway for dining, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Gaviota Avenue have any available units?
1200 Gaviota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Gaviota Avenue have?
Some of 1200 Gaviota Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Gaviota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Gaviota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Gaviota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Gaviota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1200 Gaviota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Gaviota Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 Gaviota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Gaviota Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Gaviota Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 Gaviota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Gaviota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 Gaviota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Gaviota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Gaviota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
