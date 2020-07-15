All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

115 W 4th Street

115 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Here is your opportunity to live in the historic Walker Building, one of Downtown Long Beach's most coveted loft conversions. Gorgeous over-sized windows, polished concrete floors, and exposed posts and beams provide a classic New-York-loft experience. This unit also has a separate sleeping area for added privacy. Love where you live with dining, entertainment, and shopping all accessible as soon as you walk outside the building doors. The unit includes 1 underground, secured parking space #7. Additional parking is available across the street from the LB city lot for approximately $60/mo. Pets OK with an additional deposit. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W 4th Street have any available units?
115 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 115 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 W 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 W 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 115 W 4th Street offers parking.
Does 115 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 W 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 115 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 115 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 W 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 W 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 W 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
