115 W 4th Street

Here is your opportunity to live in the historic Walker Building, one of Downtown Long Beach's most coveted loft conversions. Gorgeous over-sized windows, polished concrete floors, and exposed posts and beams provide a classic New-York-loft experience. This unit also has a separate sleeping area for added privacy. Love where you live with dining, entertainment, and shopping all accessible as soon as you walk outside the building doors. The unit includes 1 underground, secured parking space #7. Additional parking is available across the street from the LB city lot for approximately $60/mo. Pets OK with an additional deposit. Washer/dryer included.