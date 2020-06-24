1148 Termino Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage! - Now Leasing! This lovely 2 story townhome built in 2005 and featuring a long list of amenities is located in a prime Long Beach Area just block away from Recreation Park and Golf Course. This large modern town home includes a 2 car detached garage with automatic opener plus additional off street parking, The interior features tile and wood laminate flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting and 2' Blinds at each window. The main floor consists of a large living room with an attached dining area that opens to modern kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator. There is also large pantry and breakfast bar. There is a large ground floor bedroom with a wall to wall wardrobe closet and a full bath featuring tile flooring and a vanity sink.



Upstairs there are dual suites, each with an en-suite bathroom, and the master bedroom features a room sized closet and separate vanity area. The master also has direct access to the private covered balcony. A full sized laundry area is located upstairs and includes a side by side washer and dryer. Additional amenities include central A/C & heat, water and gardening paid and pets are considered.



