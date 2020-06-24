All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1148 Termino Ave.
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

1148 Termino Ave.

1148 Termino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1148 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage! - Now Leasing! This lovely 2 story townhome built in 2005 and featuring a long list of amenities is located in a prime Long Beach Area just block away from Recreation Park and Golf Course. This large modern town home includes a 2 car detached garage with automatic opener plus additional off street parking, The interior features tile and wood laminate flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting and 2' Blinds at each window. The main floor consists of a large living room with an attached dining area that opens to modern kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator. There is also large pantry and breakfast bar. There is a large ground floor bedroom with a wall to wall wardrobe closet and a full bath featuring tile flooring and a vanity sink.

Upstairs there are dual suites, each with an en-suite bathroom, and the master bedroom features a room sized closet and separate vanity area. The master also has direct access to the private covered balcony. A full sized laundry area is located upstairs and includes a side by side washer and dryer. Additional amenities include central A/C & heat, water and gardening paid and pets are considered.

To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/856867

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4758504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Termino Ave. have any available units?
1148 Termino Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Termino Ave. have?
Some of 1148 Termino Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Termino Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Termino Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Termino Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 Termino Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1148 Termino Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Termino Ave. offers parking.
Does 1148 Termino Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 Termino Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Termino Ave. have a pool?
No, 1148 Termino Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Termino Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1148 Termino Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Termino Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 Termino Ave. has units with dishwashers.
