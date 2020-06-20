All apartments in Long Beach
114 Roswell Avenue - 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

114 Roswell Avenue - 5

114 Roswell Ave · (310) 408-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Roswell Ave, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
media room
Property Address: 114 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90803

To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-961-4234 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com

You will fall in love with this remodeled studio located in a quiet 5 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Garage available. Located on the 2nd floor.

Rent - $1,795

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Stove

Fridge

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Private Garage

Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

