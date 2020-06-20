114 Roswell Avenue - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage media room

Property Address: 114 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90803



To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-961-4234 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com



You will fall in love with this remodeled studio located in a quiet 5 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Garage available. Located on the 2nd floor.



Rent - $1,795



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Stove



Fridge



Dishwasher



Washer/Dryer



Private Garage



Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.