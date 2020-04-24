All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

1138 Gardenia Ave

1138 Gardenia Avenue · (866) 772-6847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1138 Gardenia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
***CALL and leave a DETAILED VOICEMAIL (name, specific apt you're calling about, etc) or TEXT (866) 772- 6847 to schedule an appointment to view the apartment***

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment available for immediate move-in!
-Tenant pays gas, electricity, and trash.
-Parking is NOT available on the property. Street parking is available
-NO washer or dryer on site
-Move in Cost: $2,500.00 First Month + $2,500.00 Security Deposit

-Section 8 Accepted
-Other third party payments also accepted (Brilliant Corners, PATH, Salvation Army, etc)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Gardenia Ave have any available units?
1138 Gardenia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1138 Gardenia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Gardenia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Gardenia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Gardenia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1138 Gardenia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Gardenia Ave does offer parking.
Does 1138 Gardenia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Gardenia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Gardenia Ave have a pool?
No, 1138 Gardenia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Gardenia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1138 Gardenia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Gardenia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Gardenia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Gardenia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Gardenia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
