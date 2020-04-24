1138 Gardenia Ave

Amenities
***CALL and leave a DETAILED VOICEMAIL (name, specific apt you're calling about, etc) or TEXT (866) 772- 6847 to schedule an appointment to view the apartment***
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment available for immediate move-in!
-Tenant pays gas, electricity, and trash.
-Parking is NOT available on the property. Street parking is available
-NO washer or dryer on site
-Move in Cost: $2,500.00 First Month + $2,500.00 Security Deposit
-Section 8 Accepted
-Other third party payments also accepted (Brilliant Corners, PATH, Salvation Army, etc)