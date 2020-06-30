All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1137 E 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1137 E 7th Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

1137 E 7th Street

1137 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1137 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath Near 7th and Orange. Recently remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Very clean. Light and bright in a good area. Close to Public transportation and shopping. Less than a mile to the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 E 7th Street have any available units?
1137 E 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1137 E 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1137 E 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 E 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1137 E 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1137 E 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1137 E 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1137 E 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 E 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 E 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1137 E 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1137 E 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1137 E 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 E 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 E 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 E 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 E 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine