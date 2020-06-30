1137 E 7th Street

1137 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813 Central Long Beach
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath Near 7th and Orange. Recently remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Very clean. Light and bright in a good area. Close to Public transportation and shopping. Less than a mile to the ocean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
