1135-47 Linden Ave

This one bedroom one bathroom unit has one shared wall and is the first unit of the property. The living room is a great size and provides plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and comes equipped with a stove (not shown in picture). Please bring your own fridge. The closet is near the bathroom and offers built in drawers. The bathroom is a good size and has a tub/shower with a white vanity. Street parking only.



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets.



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Apartment

Year Built: 1922

Utilities Included: Water and Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove

Garage / Parking: Street Parking.

Flooring: Laminate

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing.



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.



