1135-47 Linden Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

1135-47 Linden Ave

1135 Linden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4694ced032 ----
This one bedroom one bathroom unit has one shared wall and is the first unit of the property. The living room is a great size and provides plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and comes equipped with a stove (not shown in picture). Please bring your own fridge. The closet is near the bathroom and offers built in drawers. The bathroom is a good size and has a tub/shower with a white vanity. Street parking only.

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets.

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Apartment
Year Built: 1922
Utilities Included: Water and Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: Street Parking.
Flooring: Laminate
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing.

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135-47 Linden Ave have any available units?
1135-47 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135-47 Linden Ave have?
Some of 1135-47 Linden Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135-47 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1135-47 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135-47 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135-47 Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1135-47 Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1135-47 Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 1135-47 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135-47 Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135-47 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 1135-47 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1135-47 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 1135-47 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1135-47 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135-47 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

