1135-47 Linden Ave

Amenities
This one bedroom one bathroom unit has one shared wall and is the first unit of the property. The living room is a great size and provides plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and comes equipped with a stove (not shown in picture). Please bring your own fridge. The closet is near the bathroom and offers built in drawers. The bathroom is a good size and has a tub/shower with a white vanity. Street parking only.
Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets.
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Apartment
Year Built: 1922
Utilities Included: Water and Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: Street Parking.
Flooring: Laminate
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing.
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*