All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1131-1137 Ximeno.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1131-1137 Ximeno
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

1131-1137 Ximeno

1131 Ximeno Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1131 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3651ab3075 ---- This one bedroom apartment is nestled ground level on a well maintained property. The property boast a large common back yard with onsite laundry and assigned cubby. This unit comes with a large bright living room, ample kitchen with subway backsplash, stove, refrigerator, and side access to the backyard. There is a long hallway with nice sized linen closet. The bathroom boast white subway tile in the shower/tub to match the sink and toilet giving the appearance of a bright restroom. The bedroom is a good size and provides a courtesy window A/C unit. Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1931 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, and Gardener Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood Floors Yard: Shared Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 1 Car Garage On Site Laundry Shared Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131-1137 Ximeno have any available units?
1131-1137 Ximeno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131-1137 Ximeno have?
Some of 1131-1137 Ximeno's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131-1137 Ximeno currently offering any rent specials?
1131-1137 Ximeno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131-1137 Ximeno pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131-1137 Ximeno is pet friendly.
Does 1131-1137 Ximeno offer parking?
Yes, 1131-1137 Ximeno offers parking.
Does 1131-1137 Ximeno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131-1137 Ximeno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131-1137 Ximeno have a pool?
No, 1131-1137 Ximeno does not have a pool.
Does 1131-1137 Ximeno have accessible units?
No, 1131-1137 Ximeno does not have accessible units.
Does 1131-1137 Ximeno have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131-1137 Ximeno does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine