1131-1137 Ximeno

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3651ab3075 ---- This one bedroom apartment is nestled ground level on a well maintained property. The property boast a large common back yard with onsite laundry and assigned cubby. This unit comes with a large bright living room, ample kitchen with subway backsplash, stove, refrigerator, and side access to the backyard. There is a long hallway with nice sized linen closet. The bathroom boast white subway tile in the shower/tub to match the sink and toilet giving the appearance of a bright restroom. The bedroom is a good size and provides a courtesy window A/C unit. Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1931 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, and Gardener Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood Floors Yard: Shared Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 1 Car Garage On Site Laundry Shared Backyard