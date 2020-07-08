All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

1130 Raymond Avenue - 10

1130 Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Raymond Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

media room
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Please text or email Nayeli 310-408-8394 / nayeli @ entouragepm. com
________________________________________

The pictures say it all! This charming 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment has tile floors throughout. Fridge can be provided for an additional $35 a month. Small stove is included! This is a small 1 bedroom. Street Parking only. Located on the first floor. Pictures are of a similar unit.

• Rent - $1095

• Deposit - $500

• 10 Month Lease

• Pets Allowed with $250 pet deposit, no monthly pet rent.

• Street Parking Only

• Application fee is $20/person

________________________________________

Centrally located... a short ride to the beach, close to the traffic circle, downtown, Belmont Shore, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 have any available units?
1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 have?
Some of 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10's amenities include media room, accessible, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 offer parking?
No, 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 have a pool?
No, 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 have accessible units?
Yes, 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 has accessible units.
Does 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Raymond Avenue - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.

