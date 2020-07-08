1130 Raymond Avenue - 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible media room

Please text or email Nayeli 310-408-8394 / nayeli @ entouragepm. com

________________________________________



The pictures say it all! This charming 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment has tile floors throughout. Fridge can be provided for an additional $35 a month. Small stove is included! This is a small 1 bedroom. Street Parking only. Located on the first floor. Pictures are of a similar unit.



• Rent - $1095



• Deposit - $500



• 10 Month Lease



• Pets Allowed with $250 pet deposit, no monthly pet rent.



• Street Parking Only



• Application fee is $20/person



________________________________________



Centrally located... a short ride to the beach, close to the traffic circle, downtown, Belmont Shore, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



