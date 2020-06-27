All apartments in Long Beach
1130 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely bungalow style building is clean and well maintained. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, lower level unit has approximately 600 sf. Light and bright, living room, dining area, kitchen, bedroom, and bath. NEW Dual Pane Vinyl Windows. Good quality carpet throughout. Water and hot water paid by owner. Tenant pays electricity, gas, and small trash fee only. Laundry room and assigned storage cabinet on site for your convenience. No smoking. No pets (except for prescribed service animals). Coin operated laundry service in building. Street parking only at this time. Long Beach offers a variety of shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment options. 1 Block to Recreation Park, close to Cal State Long Beach, Wilson High School, Long Beach Playhouse, and several hospitals including LBMMC, Pacific Hospital and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Right off Anaheim Street. Professionally managed. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Bennett have any available units?
1130 Bennett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1130 Bennett currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Bennett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Bennett pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Bennett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1130 Bennett offer parking?
No, 1130 Bennett does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Bennett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Bennett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Bennett have a pool?
No, 1130 Bennett does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Bennett have accessible units?
No, 1130 Bennett does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Bennett have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Bennett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Bennett have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Bennett does not have units with air conditioning.
