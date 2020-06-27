1130 Bennett

Amenities

Lovely bungalow style building is clean and well maintained. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, lower level unit has approximately 600 sf. Light and bright, living room, dining area, kitchen, bedroom, and bath. NEW Dual Pane Vinyl Windows. Good quality carpet throughout. Water and hot water paid by owner. Tenant pays electricity, gas, and small trash fee only. Laundry room and assigned storage cabinet on site for your convenience. No smoking. No pets (except for prescribed service animals). Coin operated laundry service in building. Street parking only at this time. Long Beach offers a variety of shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment options. 1 Block to Recreation Park, close to Cal State Long Beach, Wilson High School, Long Beach Playhouse, and several hospitals including LBMMC, Pacific Hospital and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Right off Anaheim Street. Professionally managed. Must see!