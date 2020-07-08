1104 East Carson Street

Amenities

Spacious upper 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit in the heart of Bixby Knolls!



• Bedrooms: 1

• Bathrooms: 1

• Utilities: Water

• Appliances: Stove, refrigerator

• Rent: $1,375.00

• Deposit: $1,300.00

• Parking: Street only



Requirements:

No Evictions

Income to be 3x's the rent in Salary/Gross

Credit Score to be 675 & Above



To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

$25 application fee per adult



To schedule a showing, please contact our office (562)421-9341 Ext. 23



