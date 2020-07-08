All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:44 PM

1104 East Carson Street

1104 Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Carson Street, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious upper 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit in the heart of Bixby Knolls!

• Bedrooms: 1
• Bathrooms: 1
• Utilities: Water
• Appliances: Stove, refrigerator
• Rent: $1,375.00
• Deposit: $1,300.00
• Parking: Street only

Requirements:
No Evictions
Income to be 3x's the rent in Salary/Gross
Credit Score to be 675 & Above

To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.
$25 application fee per adult

To schedule a showing, please contact our office (562)421-9341 Ext. 23

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 East Carson Street have any available units?
1104 East Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 East Carson Street have?
Some of 1104 East Carson Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 East Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 East Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 East Carson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 East Carson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1104 East Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1104 East Carson Street offers parking.
Does 1104 East Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 East Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 East Carson Street have a pool?
No, 1104 East Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1104 East Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 East Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 East Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 East Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

