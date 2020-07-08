1104 East Carson Street

Amenities
Spacious upper 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit in the heart of Bixby Knolls!
• Bedrooms: 1
• Bathrooms: 1
• Utilities: Water
• Appliances: Stove, refrigerator
• Rent: $1,375.00
• Deposit: $1,300.00
• Parking: Street only
Requirements:
No Evictions
Income to be 3x's the rent in Salary/Gross
Credit Score to be 675 & Above
To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.
$25 application fee per adult
To schedule a showing, please contact our office (562)421-9341 Ext. 23
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
