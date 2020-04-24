All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

1086 Lime Avenue

Location

1086 Lime Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
Brand new remodel of this beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment featuring all new kitchen, bathroom, laminate floors, windows, and paint. The house includes a one car parking spot. A gas range will be included. Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Lime Avenue have any available units?
1086 Lime Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1086 Lime Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Lime Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Lime Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1086 Lime Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1086 Lime Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1086 Lime Avenue offers parking.
Does 1086 Lime Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Lime Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Lime Avenue have a pool?
No, 1086 Lime Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1086 Lime Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1086 Lime Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Lime Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 Lime Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 Lime Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1086 Lime Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
