Brand new remodel of this beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment featuring all new kitchen, bathroom, laminate floors, windows, and paint. The house includes a one car parking spot. A gas range will be included. Tenant pays utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Does 1086 Lime Avenue have any available units?
1086 Lime Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
Is 1086 Lime Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Lime Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.