1069 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan ice maker bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Long Beach Cozy Cottage, Two Bedroom, w/ Backyard

Private Back Unit in residential Eastside Long Beach neighborhood.

Two Bedroom Cottage, 748 square feet, plus backyard.

No shared walls!

Plenty of windows.

New carpet throughout inside of home (except kitchen/bathroom)

Large Covered Front Porch.

Living Room with windows on two sides

Two Bedrooms with windows, closets, ceiling fans

Dining Room with coved ceiling, counter opens to kitchen.

Kitchen with window

Gas Stove/Range

Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Two Counter tops: cook on one, eat at other.

Bathroom with window includes claw-tooth bathtub and shower

Bathroom sink in adjoining area.

Private External Laundry Closet with Washer and Gas Dryer

Back Yard, with bricked floor and room for flower/vegetable bed.

Park cars on street only.

Within 2 miles of CSU Long Beach, Downtown Long Beach, Naples Island ,the real sand beach, and the VA; Convenient to the San Diego Freeway and to PCH for commuters. Walking distance to Woodrow Wilson High School.

Water is paid for, you pay gas/electric