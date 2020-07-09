All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1066 E 7th St

1066 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1066 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Franklin School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c279de3099 ---- This lovely studio features fresh paint and lush carpet throughout. The living area has unique vintage built in cabinets and new blinds through out. Kitchen has many cabinets and comes with a stove. Closet area has lots of space and the restroom even features a full bathtub. All utilities are included!! No pets. Street Parking. Unit has its own private patio! Onsite Coin-Operated Laundry. Unit is near Downtown Long Beach, Great Restaurants, and the Beach! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1923 Utilities Included: Trash, ,Water Electricity Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street parking Flooring: Carpet and Vinyl Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Lease Terms No Dogs No Cats No Smoking Allowed Onsite Coin Operated Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 E 7th St have any available units?
1066 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 E 7th St have?
Some of 1066 E 7th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1066 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 E 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 E 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 1066 E 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 1066 E 7th St offers parking.
Does 1066 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 1066 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1066 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1066 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.

