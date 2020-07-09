1066 E 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c279de3099 ---- This lovely studio features fresh paint and lush carpet throughout. The living area has unique vintage built in cabinets and new blinds through out. Kitchen has many cabinets and comes with a stove. Closet area has lots of space and the restroom even features a full bathtub. All utilities are included!! No pets. Street Parking. Unit has its own private patio! Onsite Coin-Operated Laundry. Unit is near Downtown Long Beach, Great Restaurants, and the Beach! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1923 Utilities Included: Trash, ,Water Electricity Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street parking Flooring: Carpet and Vinyl Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Lease Terms No Dogs No Cats No Smoking Allowed Onsite Coin Operated Laundry