Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1064 East Market Street

1064 Market Street · (657) 390-6347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1064 Market Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing our Floor Model Fully Renovated units with central A/C available for August Move In! Pre-Rent your unit today! 2 bed, 1 bath: $1,850/month. Deposit $600 Pets OK with $500 deposit and $30/month, per pet $30 Applic Fee Experience a new way to live in Long Beach! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Easy fast access to 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Located in one of the best up and coming areas of Long Beach, Market St Apartments brings you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and make this a wonderful place to call home. We offer an easy, fast, fully online leasing process! UNIT FEATURES: Central A/C All Stainless Steel Appliances Non Carpet Flooring Quartz Counter Tops Ceiling Fans Lots of Cabinets and Large Closets PROPERTY FEATURES Off Street Parking Online payment portal and maintenance requests Laundry Room On Site Lily Green 657-390-6347 Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO.

Lease Info

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13499768

(RLNE5918084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 East Market Street have any available units?
1064 East Market Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 East Market Street have?
Some of 1064 East Market Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 East Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
1064 East Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 East Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 East Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 1064 East Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 1064 East Market Street offers parking.
Does 1064 East Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 East Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 East Market Street have a pool?
No, 1064 East Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 1064 East Market Street have accessible units?
No, 1064 East Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 East Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 East Market Street has units with dishwashers.
