1064 East Market Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Available 08/01/20 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing our Floor Model Fully Renovated units with central A/C available for August Move In! Pre-Rent your unit today! 2 bed, 1 bath: $1,850/month. Deposit $600 Pets OK with $500 deposit and $30/month, per pet $30 Applic Fee Experience a new way to live in Long Beach! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Easy fast access to 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Located in one of the best up and coming areas of Long Beach, Market St Apartments brings you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and make this a wonderful place to call home. We offer an easy, fast, fully online leasing process! UNIT FEATURES: Central A/C All Stainless Steel Appliances Non Carpet Flooring Quartz Counter Tops Ceiling Fans Lots of Cabinets and Large Closets PROPERTY FEATURES Off Street Parking Online payment portal and maintenance requests Laundry Room On Site Lily Green 657-390-6347 Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO.



Lease Info



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13499768



(RLNE5918084)