All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1060 E 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1060 E 56th Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

1060 E 56th Street

1060 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1060 East 56th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Downstairs 1 bd. 1 bath freshly painted and clean.
1 car garage, gated complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 E 56th Street have any available units?
1060 E 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1060 E 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1060 E 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 E 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1060 E 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1060 E 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1060 E 56th Street offers parking.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have a pool?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine