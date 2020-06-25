Rent Calculator
1060 E 56th Street
1060 East 56th Street
·
No Longer Available
1060 East 56th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Downstairs 1 bd. 1 bath freshly painted and clean.
1 car garage, gated complex.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have any available units?
1060 E 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1060 E 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1060 E 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 E 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1060 E 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1060 E 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1060 E 56th Street offers parking.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have a pool?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 E 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 E 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
