Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

1055 E. Ocean blvd - K

1055 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1055 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great unit with garage and lots of character! Right across the street from the beach on Ocean blvd. Close to downtown, the Pike, 2nd street/Belmont Shores, CSULB, Shopping, freeway access and more! This unit has a small third bedroom/office or child's room. Also, your own back deck off of master bedroom. Building is gated and has laundry facilities. Must see!
Beautiful building with lots of character. Located across the street from the beach, close to downtown, Belmont shores, CSULB, shopping, and freeway access. All units include water and hot water in the rent. Gated facility with on site laundry.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
