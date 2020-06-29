1055 E. Ocean blvd - K

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great unit with garage and lots of character! Right across the street from the beach on Ocean blvd. Close to downtown, the Pike, 2nd street/Belmont Shores, CSULB, Shopping, freeway access and more! This unit has a small third bedroom/office or child's room. Also, your own back deck off of master bedroom. Building is gated and has laundry facilities. Must see!

Beautiful building with lots of character. Located across the street from the beach, close to downtown, Belmont shores, CSULB, shopping, and freeway access. All units include water and hot water in the rent. Gated facility with on site laundry.