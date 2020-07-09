1051 Dawson Ave

Amenities
Two bedroom, two bath unit located on the top floor of a control access building which is close to transportation and shopping. This unit has recently been remodeled and has hardwood floors throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. The kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Additional features include mini blinds, verticals, wall gas heater , patio and granite counters in bathrooms. Two parking spaces based on double occupancy.
Owner pays ,water and there is on site laundry
Security deposit is $1000.00 and there is a $25.00 application fee per applicant.