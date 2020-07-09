All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1051 Dawson Ave

1051 Dawson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Dawson Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

Two bedroom, two bath unit located on the top floor of a control access building which is close to transportation and shopping. This unit has recently been remodeled and has hardwood floors throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. The kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Additional features include mini blinds, verticals, wall gas heater , patio and granite counters in bathrooms. Two parking spaces based on double occupancy.

Owner pays ,water and there is on site laundry

Security deposit is $1000.00 and there is a $25.00 application fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Dawson Ave have any available units?
1051 Dawson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 Dawson Ave have?
Some of 1051 Dawson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Dawson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Dawson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Dawson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Dawson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1051 Dawson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Dawson Ave offers parking.
Does 1051 Dawson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Dawson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Dawson Ave have a pool?
No, 1051 Dawson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1051 Dawson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1051 Dawson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Dawson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 Dawson Ave has units with dishwashers.

