1051 Dawson Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Two bedroom, two bath unit located on the top floor of a control access building which is close to transportation and shopping. This unit has recently been remodeled and has hardwood floors throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. The kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Additional features include mini blinds, verticals, wall gas heater , patio and granite counters in bathrooms. Two parking spaces based on double occupancy.



Owner pays ,water and there is on site laundry



Security deposit is $1000.00 and there is a $25.00 application fee per applicant.