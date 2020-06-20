1045 Sain Louis - G

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Small Charming studio apartment! Hardwood tile flooring throughout unit, Brand new kitchen counter top, fresh new decorator paint... and SO much more! Brand New Stove and fridge are included. Laundry room is onsite.



Rent is $1095 W/garage per month. Security deposit is $500. Those with unsatisfactory credit may be required to pay a higher security deposit. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank statements). Cats and dogs under 25 lbs (photo required) with a $250 pet deposit.



To schedule an appointment, please call Ramona - 562-388-3347