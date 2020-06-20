All apartments in Long Beach
1045 Sain Louis - G
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1045 Sain Louis - G

1045 Saint Louis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Saint Louis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

Small Charming studio apartment! Hardwood tile flooring throughout unit, Brand new kitchen counter top, fresh new decorator paint... and SO much more! Brand New Stove and fridge are included. Laundry room is onsite.

Rent is $1095 W/garage per month. Security deposit is $500. Those with unsatisfactory credit may be required to pay a higher security deposit. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank statements). Cats and dogs under 25 lbs (photo required) with a $250 pet deposit.

To schedule an appointment, please call Ramona - 562-388-3347

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Sain Louis - G have any available units?
1045 Sain Louis - G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Sain Louis - G have?
Some of 1045 Sain Louis - G's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Sain Louis - G currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Sain Louis - G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Sain Louis - G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Sain Louis - G is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Sain Louis - G offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Sain Louis - G offers parking.
Does 1045 Sain Louis - G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Sain Louis - G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Sain Louis - G have a pool?
No, 1045 Sain Louis - G does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Sain Louis - G have accessible units?
No, 1045 Sain Louis - G does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Sain Louis - G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 Sain Louis - G does not have units with dishwashers.
