Long Beach, CA
1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3

1037 Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Carson Street, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean one bed one bath apartment in Bixby Knolls, Long Beach. Two large closets in living room and another in the bedroom. Window A/C in living room and ceiling fan in the bedroom. Well maintained building is close to Atlantic Ave. shopping (Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Jamba Juice) and public transportation.Water included with rent, small garage storage space available as well (small car or motorcycle may fit).

RENTAL CRITERIA: Good credit of 600+ scores, household gross income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO SEE APARTMENT: Go to Rently.com search the property address and request showing.

TO APPLY: Go to spurrmanagement.com/vacancies or TEXT (562) 472-5535 for application.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 have any available units?
1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 have?
Some of 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 offers parking.
Does 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 have a pool?
No, 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 have accessible units?
No, 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 East Carson Street Unit: 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

