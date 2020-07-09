1035 Orange Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2172970ac ---- Check out this two bedroom and one bathroom unit in Long Beach! This adorable open concept and freshly painted unit could be your next home! This space contains a lot of storage space and natural lighting. The bedrooms are spacious as well. Unit is upstairs. Stove and Water is included. Street parking only. Sorry, no pets. Make an appointment to check it out in person! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking property Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: 4-Plex Year Built: 1923 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: Tile and Vinyl Plank Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Street Parking Lease Terms No Pets