All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1035 Orange Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1035 Orange Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1035 Orange Ave

1035 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1035 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2172970ac ---- Check out this two bedroom and one bathroom unit in Long Beach! This adorable open concept and freshly painted unit could be your next home! This space contains a lot of storage space and natural lighting. The bedrooms are spacious as well. Unit is upstairs. Stove and Water is included. Street parking only. Sorry, no pets. Make an appointment to check it out in person! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking property Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: 4-Plex Year Built: 1923 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: Tile and Vinyl Plank Yard: No Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Street Parking Lease Terms No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Orange Ave have any available units?
1035 Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Orange Ave have?
Some of 1035 Orange Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Orange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Orange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Orange Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Orange Ave offers parking.
Does 1035 Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Orange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Orange Ave have a pool?
No, 1035 Orange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 1035 Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Orange Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine