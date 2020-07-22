All apartments in Long Beach
1031 4th Street
1031 4th Street

1031 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1031 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom house. Sits behing commercial building on 4th Street. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer Dryer, DW, GD.
Close to beach, restaurants, art museum, aquarium.
DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT-SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 4th Street have any available units?
1031 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 4th Street have?
Some of 1031 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1031 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1031 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1031 4th Street offer parking?
No, 1031 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1031 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1031 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1031 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1031 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
