1031 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802 Franklin School
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom house. Sits behing commercial building on 4th Street. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer Dryer, DW, GD. Close to beach, restaurants, art museum, aquarium. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT-SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1031 4th Street have any available units?
1031 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 4th Street have?
Some of 1031 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1031 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.