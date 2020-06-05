1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage media room

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Available OFF THE BEACH! - St. Regis building located on the sand! Renovated 1920's art deco structure. Centrally located near shops, dining, theater, parks, nightclubs and public transportation. BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING!!!! Unit located on the 1st floor. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Building has elevator access, private access to the beach and BBQ area for your enjoyment! On-site laundry room for your convenience. Secured building with enclosed bike storage. Building has patio/deck overlooking Alamitos Beach. Large unit w/ ample storage. Includes stove, built in vanity and common area laundry and patio.



One Year Lease

Monthly Rent: $1,650.00

Security Deposit: $1,650.00(OAC)

Move-In Fee $350

Key Deposit $100 per key



No Section 8

No Pets

No Evictions

No Smoking



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



(RLNE2407692)