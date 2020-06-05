All apartments in Long Beach
1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110

1030 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1030 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Available OFF THE BEACH! - St. Regis building located on the sand! Renovated 1920's art deco structure. Centrally located near shops, dining, theater, parks, nightclubs and public transportation. BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING!!!! Unit located on the 1st floor. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Building has elevator access, private access to the beach and BBQ area for your enjoyment! On-site laundry room for your convenience. Secured building with enclosed bike storage. Building has patio/deck overlooking Alamitos Beach. Large unit w/ ample storage. Includes stove, built in vanity and common area laundry and patio.

One Year Lease
Monthly Rent: $1,650.00
Security Deposit: $1,650.00(OAC)
Move-In Fee $350
Key Deposit $100 per key

No Section 8
No Pets
No Evictions
No Smoking

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE2407692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 have any available units?
1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 have?
Some of 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 currently offering any rent specials?
1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 pet-friendly?
No, 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 offer parking?
No, 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 does not offer parking.
Does 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 have a pool?
No, 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 does not have a pool.
Does 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 have accessible units?
No, 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 E. Ocean Blvd., #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
