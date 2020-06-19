Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1028 Mira Mar Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1028 Mira Mar Avenue
1028 Miramar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1028 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern built 1994 3br 2 Ba, featuring large great room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, that opens to large private deck, central heat, attaché double garage, separate laundry room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 Mira Mar Avenue have any available units?
1028 Mira Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1028 Mira Mar Avenue have?
Some of 1028 Mira Mar Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1028 Mira Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Mira Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Mira Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Mira Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1028 Mira Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Mira Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1028 Mira Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Mira Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Mira Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1028 Mira Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Mira Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1028 Mira Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Mira Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Mira Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
