Long Beach, CA
1027 E 4th Street
1027 E 4th Street

1027 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1027 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perched on the edge of the ocean 2 bedroom with Deck Downtown Long Beach. Granite Counter top, stove and refrigerator shared free* laundry with one other apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 E 4th Street have any available units?
1027 E 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 E 4th Street have?
Some of 1027 E 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1027 E 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1027 E 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1027 E 4th Street offer parking?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1027 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1027 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

