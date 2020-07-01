Rent Calculator
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1027 E 4th Street.
1027 E 4th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1027 E 4th Street
1027 East 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1027 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perched on the edge of the ocean 2 bedroom with Deck Downtown Long Beach. Granite Counter top, stove and refrigerator shared free* laundry with one other apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1027 E 4th Street have any available units?
1027 E 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1027 E 4th Street have?
Some of 1027 E 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1027 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1027 E 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1027 E 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1027 E 4th Street offer parking?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1027 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1027 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 E 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
