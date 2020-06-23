All apartments in Long Beach
1026 Redondo Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1026 Redondo Ave

1026 Redondo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
-

(RLNE4158991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Redondo Ave have any available units?
1026 Redondo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1026 Redondo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Redondo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Redondo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Redondo Ave does offer parking.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have a pool?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
