Home
Long Beach, CA
1026 Redondo Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1026 Redondo Ave
1026 Redondo Ave
No Longer Available
1026 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
(RLNE4158991)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have any available units?
1026 Redondo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1026 Redondo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Redondo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Redondo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Redondo Ave does offer parking.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have a pool?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Redondo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Redondo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
