Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

1015 E Ocean Boulevard

Location

1015 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Text Wayne at 562-235-5540

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1015 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1015 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1015 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1015 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1015 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1015 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1015 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1015 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1015 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1015 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 E Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
