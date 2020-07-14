All apartments in Long Beach
1010 E. 2nd Street
1010 E. 2nd Street

1010 East 2nd Street · (714) 451-4901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1010 E. 2nd Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Beautiful lower front studio in gated community. Unit is bright and airy and is a few short blocks from the Beach, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Unit features fresh two tone paint, ceramic tiled floor throughout, a ceiling fan in living area, large closet with built-ins, mini blinds, Large storage available for an additional $75 per month, Kitchen has recently been remodeled and includes a stove and refrigerator. Available for Immediate Move In. Resident pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 E. 2nd Street have any available units?
1010 E. 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 E. 2nd Street have?
Some of 1010 E. 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 E. 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 E. 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 E. 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 E. 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1010 E. 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1010 E. 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1010 E. 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 E. 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 E. 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1010 E. 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 E. 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 E. 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 E. 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 E. 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
