Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Enormous 3BD/3BA Single Story Pool Home Perfect for Entertaining in Bixby Knolls - 1002 E Cartagena Dr, Long Beach, CA 90807



Rent: $4,495

Deposit: $3,000



Beautiful Corner Lot Home AVAILABLE NOW!



Occupying a large corner lot this completely updated gorgeous single family home boasts stunning hardwood floors throughout the spacious sophisticated layout. The state of the art chefs kitchen features stainless steel appliances, wonderful custom cabinetry, and beautiful marble counter-tops.



The luxurious master suite offers a large walk in closet with organization systems, the attached bathroom features countless amenities including a separate bathtub and shower with body sprays as well as a heated towel bar. The other two generously sized bedrooms offer plenty of room for living and similarly large closets.



Enjoy unparalleled outdoor entertaining in the rear yard featuring towering trees providing natural privacy w/ an ample sized pool and spa, built-in bar, freestanding covered outdoor dining area, and enclosed sun-room. You will find yourself walking distance from the shops, dining, breweries, and entertainment available on Atlantic Ave in beautiful Bixby Knolls.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



(RLNE4875759)