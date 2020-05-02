All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1002 E Cartagena Dr

1002 E Cartagena Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1002 E Cartagena Dr, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enormous 3BD/3BA Single Story Pool Home Perfect for Entertaining in Bixby Knolls - 1002 E Cartagena Dr, Long Beach, CA 90807

Rent: $4,495
Deposit: $3,000

Beautiful Corner Lot Home AVAILABLE NOW!

Occupying a large corner lot this completely updated gorgeous single family home boasts stunning hardwood floors throughout the spacious sophisticated layout. The state of the art chefs kitchen features stainless steel appliances, wonderful custom cabinetry, and beautiful marble counter-tops.

The luxurious master suite offers a large walk in closet with organization systems, the attached bathroom features countless amenities including a separate bathtub and shower with body sprays as well as a heated towel bar. The other two generously sized bedrooms offer plenty of room for living and similarly large closets.

Enjoy unparalleled outdoor entertaining in the rear yard featuring towering trees providing natural privacy w/ an ample sized pool and spa, built-in bar, freestanding covered outdoor dining area, and enclosed sun-room. You will find yourself walking distance from the shops, dining, breweries, and entertainment available on Atlantic Ave in beautiful Bixby Knolls.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE4875759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 E Cartagena Dr have any available units?
1002 E Cartagena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 E Cartagena Dr have?
Some of 1002 E Cartagena Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated.
Is 1002 E Cartagena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1002 E Cartagena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 E Cartagena Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1002 E Cartagena Dr is not pet friendly.
Does 1002 E Cartagena Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1002 E Cartagena Dr offers parking.
Does 1002 E Cartagena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 E Cartagena Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 E Cartagena Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1002 E Cartagena Dr has a pool.
Does 1002 E Cartagena Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1002 E Cartagena Dr has accessible units.
Does 1002 E Cartagena Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 E Cartagena Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
