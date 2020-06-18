All apartments in Lompoc
1008 Bellflower Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1008 Bellflower Lane

1008 Bellflower Lane · (805) 735-2492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1008 Bellflower Lane, Lompoc, CA 93436

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1008 Bellflower Lane · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Meadows Homes - Spotless townhouse with many “key” upgrades you will love. This is a gorgeous two bedroom with one bathroom and two car attached finished garage with washer & dryer hookups and with a manicured back and front yard. This home has all tile flooring throughout, overhead lighting in all rooms, newer double pane windows, newer pluming fixtures, newer doors and the bathroom has granite with extra tall vanity with a nice tile enclosed shower/tub. The living room has a gas fireplace is bright with lots of windows and a slider from the dining area to side yard. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and double-door-large refrigerator. Kitchen is bright and opens to an atrium where you can soak up some sun with room for a breakfast table. The bedrooms are a good size, the master bedroom has wall-to-wall closet and a slider to the back yard. You will have access to the pool, tennis court, playground and club house. No pets, no smoking, no vaping.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Bellflower Lane have any available units?
1008 Bellflower Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 Bellflower Lane have?
Some of 1008 Bellflower Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Bellflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Bellflower Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Bellflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Bellflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lompoc.
Does 1008 Bellflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Bellflower Lane does offer parking.
Does 1008 Bellflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Bellflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Bellflower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1008 Bellflower Lane has a pool.
Does 1008 Bellflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 1008 Bellflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Bellflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Bellflower Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Bellflower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Bellflower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
