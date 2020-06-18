1008 Bellflower Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Meadows Homes - Spotless townhouse with many “key” upgrades you will love. This is a gorgeous two bedroom with one bathroom and two car attached finished garage with washer & dryer hookups and with a manicured back and front yard. This home has all tile flooring throughout, overhead lighting in all rooms, newer double pane windows, newer pluming fixtures, newer doors and the bathroom has granite with extra tall vanity with a nice tile enclosed shower/tub. The living room has a gas fireplace is bright with lots of windows and a slider from the dining area to side yard. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and double-door-large refrigerator. Kitchen is bright and opens to an atrium where you can soak up some sun with room for a breakfast table. The bedrooms are a good size, the master bedroom has wall-to-wall closet and a slider to the back yard. You will have access to the pool, tennis court, playground and club house. No pets, no smoking, no vaping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805932)