26000 Viana Ave 1/2
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

26000 Viana Ave 1/2

26000 Viana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26000 Viana Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 1/2 Available 03/13/20 Viana - Property Id: 233834

Cute bungalow style unit lower level no attached walls
Private outdoor space
1 car garage plus 1 car parking in front of garage
Laundry hookups inside
Small pets allowed with deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233834
Property Id 233834

(RLNE5619673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 have any available units?
26000 Viana Ave 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 have?
Some of 26000 Viana Ave 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
26000 Viana Ave 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 offers parking.
Does 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 have a pool?
No, 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26000 Viana Ave 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
