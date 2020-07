Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Nestled in a highly sought after quiet Lomita neighborhood. Renting one of the renovated triplex unit. Fantastic and functional one-level interior floor plan. All bedrooms are good sized with mirrored closet door. Laminated floor in living room, hallway and all bedrooms. Tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen is fully renovated with cabinets, granite counter tops and island.