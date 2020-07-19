All apartments in Lomita
Last updated April 23 2019

25218 Narbonne Avenue

25218 Narbonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25218 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Apartment for rent 1 bedroom and 1 bath, 2 parking spaces , new paint, new carpet new windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25218 Narbonne Avenue have any available units?
25218 Narbonne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
Is 25218 Narbonne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25218 Narbonne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25218 Narbonne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25218 Narbonne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 25218 Narbonne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25218 Narbonne Avenue offers parking.
Does 25218 Narbonne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25218 Narbonne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25218 Narbonne Avenue have a pool?
No, 25218 Narbonne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25218 Narbonne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25218 Narbonne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25218 Narbonne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25218 Narbonne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25218 Narbonne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25218 Narbonne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
