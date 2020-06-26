All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 25038 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
25038 Walnut Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM

25038 Walnut Street

25038 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

25038 Walnut Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom stand-alone unit in a 4 plex. New hardwood floors, new paint, clean as a whistle. Washer/dryer hookups are in the garage. Large, private, cement patio off the kitchen. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25038 Walnut Street have any available units?
25038 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25038 Walnut Street have?
Some of 25038 Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25038 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
25038 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25038 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 25038 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 25038 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 25038 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 25038 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25038 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25038 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 25038 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 25038 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 25038 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25038 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25038 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25038 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25038 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 Bedrooms
Lomita Dog Friendly ApartmentsLomita Pet Friendly Places
Lomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CA
Lawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles