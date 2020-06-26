3 bedroom, 1 bathroom stand-alone unit in a 4 plex. New hardwood floors, new paint, clean as a whistle. Washer/dryer hookups are in the garage. Large, private, cement patio off the kitchen. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25038 Walnut Street have any available units?
25038 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25038 Walnut Street have?
Some of 25038 Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25038 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
25038 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.