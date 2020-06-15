All apartments in Lomita
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:23 AM

24642 Eshelman

24642 Eshelman Avenue · (562) 824-4846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24642 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. Very private quiet court . Wood look floors, newer carpet in bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove available,washer/dryer hookups with unit. Near transportation, parks, freeways, Los Angeles port, San Pedro, PV, Torrance, etc. easy to get to all. don’t wait! Must earn 2.25 x verifiable income, credit will be checked - no evictions or federal liens accepted, no section 8. this is a Duplex but NO Common walls, attached at garage wall only! Very Private

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24642 Eshelman have any available units?
24642 Eshelman has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24642 Eshelman have?
Some of 24642 Eshelman's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24642 Eshelman currently offering any rent specials?
24642 Eshelman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24642 Eshelman pet-friendly?
No, 24642 Eshelman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 24642 Eshelman offer parking?
Yes, 24642 Eshelman does offer parking.
Does 24642 Eshelman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24642 Eshelman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24642 Eshelman have a pool?
No, 24642 Eshelman does not have a pool.
Does 24642 Eshelman have accessible units?
No, 24642 Eshelman does not have accessible units.
Does 24642 Eshelman have units with dishwashers?
No, 24642 Eshelman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24642 Eshelman have units with air conditioning?
No, 24642 Eshelman does not have units with air conditioning.
