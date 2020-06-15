24642 Eshelman

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. Very private quiet court . Wood look floors, newer carpet in bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove available,washer/dryer hookups with unit. Near transportation, parks, freeways, Los Angeles port, San Pedro, PV, Torrance, etc. easy to get to all. don’t wait! Must earn 2.25 x verifiable income, credit will be checked - no evictions or federal liens accepted, no section 8. this is a Duplex but NO Common walls, attached at garage wall only! Very Private