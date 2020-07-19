24640 Eshelman

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and shared side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. But this is a House! Very private quiet court . Wood look floors throughout including bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove, stack washer/dryer hookups inside unit. Near transportation, parks, freeways, Los Angeles port, San Pedro, PV, Torrance, etc. easy to get to all. don’t wait! Income =earn 2.25 x verifiable income, credit will be checked 600 or higher - no evictions, collections, current lates or federal liens accepted, no section 8, no housing assistance, no co-signers. this is a HOUSE NO Common walls, Last unit down the court ...attached garage, plus 2 assigned spaces one under carport! Very Private ... shown by appointment only text or email to schedule (552) 824-4846 or Connie@WGroupRealtors.com