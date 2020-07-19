All apartments in Lomita
24640 Eshelman

24640 Eshelman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24640 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and shared side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. But this is a House! Very private quiet court . Wood look floors throughout including bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove, stack washer/dryer hookups inside unit. Near transportation, parks, freeways, Los Angeles port, San Pedro, PV, Torrance, etc. easy to get to all. don’t wait! Income =earn 2.25 x verifiable income, credit will be checked 600 or higher - no evictions, collections, current lates or federal liens accepted, no section 8, no housing assistance, no co-signers. this is a HOUSE NO Common walls, Last unit down the court ...attached garage, plus 2 assigned spaces one under carport! Very Private ... shown by appointment only text or email to schedule (552) 824-4846 or Connie@WGroupRealtors.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24640 Eshelman have any available units?
24640 Eshelman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 24640 Eshelman have?
Some of 24640 Eshelman's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24640 Eshelman currently offering any rent specials?
24640 Eshelman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24640 Eshelman pet-friendly?
No, 24640 Eshelman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 24640 Eshelman offer parking?
Yes, 24640 Eshelman offers parking.
Does 24640 Eshelman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24640 Eshelman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24640 Eshelman have a pool?
No, 24640 Eshelman does not have a pool.
Does 24640 Eshelman have accessible units?
No, 24640 Eshelman does not have accessible units.
Does 24640 Eshelman have units with dishwashers?
No, 24640 Eshelman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24640 Eshelman have units with air conditioning?
No, 24640 Eshelman does not have units with air conditioning.
