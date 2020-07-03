All apartments in Lomita
24320 Lucille Avenue

Location

24320 Lucille Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath front unit available for immediady occupancy! Walking distance to Torrance Crossroads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24320 Lucille Avenue have any available units?
24320 Lucille Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
Is 24320 Lucille Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24320 Lucille Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24320 Lucille Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24320 Lucille Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 24320 Lucille Avenue offer parking?
No, 24320 Lucille Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 24320 Lucille Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24320 Lucille Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24320 Lucille Avenue have a pool?
No, 24320 Lucille Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24320 Lucille Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24320 Lucille Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24320 Lucille Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24320 Lucille Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24320 Lucille Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24320 Lucille Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

